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Crime

Trio charged after meth lab dismantled, 4 million tablets seized

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 12:36 pm
1 min read
meth pills View image in full screen
RCMP seized millions of meth pills from a secret lab in Bromont, Que. RCMP
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Three people from Quebec are facing charges related to the production and trafficking of drugs following an investigation that saw a secret meth lab dismantled last year.

RCMP said a case was opened by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the fall of 2024. In May 2025, investigators found a meth lab within a small warehouse in Bromont, Que.

RCMP said the lab was located inside a trailer that was hidden in a back room of the warehouse.

An estimated four million tablets were seized, as well as 5.8 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. Investigators also found “significant quantities” of chemicals and lab equipment used to manufacture drugs.

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RCMP said the equipment found was “sophisticated” and included a pill press for large-scale production.

Three people were arrested at the time, but were released.

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They now face charges of production, trafficking and possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

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