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Canada

Toronto police outline operational plan for Caribbean Carnival

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police to step up presence during Caribbean Carnival parade'
Toronto police to step up presence during Caribbean Carnival parade
In a press briefing on Friday, Chief Supt. Andy Singh and Insp. Joseph Matys of 41 Division highlighted the upcoming safety operations for the Caribbean Carnival parade in Toronto. Concerns of safety at Toronto street festivals have risen since the shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival, which killed two people and injured others.
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Toronto police outlined their plans Friday to make sure the Caribbean Carnival goes smoothly in the city this weekend.

Speaking from in front of the Princes’ Gates at the Exhibition Grounds, Chief Supt. Andy Singh acknowledged that public safety at festivals will be top of mind for many Torontonians following the fatal shooting at Salsa on St. Clair.

Singh assured that Toronto police have developed a robust plan for the weekend, saying they have enhanced security in certain areas and will have a strong visible presence at carnival events throughout the downtown core and waterfront.

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Police also asked carnival-goers to do their part and remain aware of their surroundings, have a backup plan for meeting friends and family if separated, secure valuables like cellphones and report anything suspicious to officers.

This year, the service will also deploy two drones to keep an eye on crowd movements from above.

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Police expressed confidence in keeping this year’s festival safe for all attendees.

“Most importantly, we want people to come out, celebrate and enjoy everything the Caribbean Carnival has to offer,” Insp. Joe Matys said. “If you need assistance or have concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact one of our officers. We’re here to help.”

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