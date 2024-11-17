Recipe: Reverse seared tomahawk steak with shiitake peppercorn cream

Send this page to someone via email

For the Tomahawk steak (serves 2-4)

1 large bone-in Tomahawk steak

1.5 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

To reverse sear the Tomahawk steak preheat the oven to 225 F.

Place the steak on a baking sheet lined with a resting rack. Brush both sides with the olive oil and season evenly on both sides with the salt and pepper. Allow steak to come up to room temperature (about 30-45 minutes).

Place the steak in the preheated oven (on there same rack ) and cook until the internal temperature reaches 125F (this will give you a medium – medium rare final temperature).

Remove steak from oven and adjust the oven to the broiler setting, once hot place the steak back in the oven and “sear” on both sides until a dark caramelization is achieved (about 1-2 minutes a side.)

Remove steak from the oven and allow it to rest for 20-30 minutes. Once rested, slice and plate. Enjoy !

For the shiitake peppercorn cream sauce (serves 2-4 )

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup shiitake mushrooms (stems removed and thinly sliced)

1 medium-sized shallot (finely diced)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tbsp unsalted butter (cold)

1 tbsp green peppercorns

1 tbsp brandy

1 cup dark beef stock

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp dijon mustard

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp Italian parsley (finely chopped)

Method

In a medium-sized skillet on medium-high heat add in the olive oil. Once oil is hot and shimmering add in the shiitake mushrooms and sauté until golden brown (about 1-2 minutes)

Add in the shallots and garlic and stir to combine. Next, add in the butter and green peppercorns sauté for another 30 seconds, once butter has melted pull skillet away from the heat and add in the brandy, ignite with a lighter and allow the flames to burn off (away from the heat) once the flambé has ended return to the heat and add in the beef stock and salt.

Reduce this by half and then add in the cream and dijon (whisk to combine) turn down heat to medium-low and allow the sauce to reduce until it can coat the back of a spoon (about 2-4 minutes), remove from the heat and finish with the chopped parsley.

Keep warm until needed. Enjoy!