BC Conservative leader names shadow cabinet, including controversial MLA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 8:46 pm
1 min read
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad holds a media availability following election results at the legislature in Victoria, Oct. 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad holds a media availability following election results at the legislature in Victoria, Oct. 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. GAC
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has assigned jobs to 41 of his 44-member caucus, including giving a critic’s position to MLA Brent Chapman, who faced calls to step down during the campaign over controversial social media remarks.

Several groups called on Rustad during last month’s election to remove Chapman as his party’s candidate over the posts, including one in which he called Palestinian children “inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs.”

Rustad said during the campaign that it would be up to voters to judge his party’s candidates and Chapman, who apologized for the remarks, was elected in the riding of Surrey South.

Chapman has been named critic for transit and the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

Other members of Rustad’s shadow cabinet include former members of the Opposition BC United, which suspended its campaign in an effort not to split the right-of-centre vote.

Elenore Sturko is the critic for public safety and solicitor general; Teresa Wat takes on tourism, anti-racism and trade; Peter Milobar will shadow the finance ministry and Ian Paton is the critic for agriculture and fisheries.

Rustad says in a statement that with the talent and dedication of his caucus they will hold Premier David Eby to account for the government’s “out-of-control spending and ongoing failures in health care, public safety and addictions.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

