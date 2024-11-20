West Vancouver kayaker missing since Tuesday afternoon

See more sharing options

A 36-year-old kayaker is missing after going out for a paddle from West Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

He left from Batchelor Bay on his kayak at approximately 12:40 p.m. on what was supposed to be a short paddle, according to West Vancouver police.

He was last seen rounding Whyte Islet, heading north towards Whytecliff Park.

Police said he was anticipated back at 2:30 p.m. and was reported missing shortly after 4 p.m.

The missing man is five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, black track pants and black flip-flops, and was in a white collapsable kayak.

The West Vancouver Police Department requests the public keep an eye out and report any relevant information immediately to 604-925-7300.

A powerful bomb cyclone brought strong winds overnight to B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada said peak wind gusts in Metro Vancouver reached 78 km/h at Vancouver’s airport, and 87 km/h at the Delta Tsawwassen ferry terminal.