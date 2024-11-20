Menu

West Vancouver kayaker missing since Tuesday afternoon

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands still without power after bomb cyclone winds hit B.C.'
Thousands still without power after bomb cyclone winds hit B.C.
Thousands of BC Hydro customers are still in the dark as of early Wednesday after powerful winds began to batter parts of the province due to a bomb cyclone off the B.C. coast.
A 36-year-old kayaker is missing after going out for a paddle from West Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

He left from Batchelor Bay on his kayak at approximately 12:40 p.m. on what was supposed to be a short paddle, according to West Vancouver police.

He was last seen rounding Whyte Islet, heading north towards Whytecliff Park.

Police said he was anticipated back at 2:30 p.m. and was reported missing shortly after 4 p.m.

The missing man is five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, black track pants and black flip-flops, and was in a white collapsable kayak.

West Vancouver police say a man is missing after going kayaking on Tuesday afternoon.
West Vancouver police say a man is missing after going kayaking on Tuesday afternoon. West Vancouver police
The West Vancouver Police Department requests the public keep an eye out and report any relevant information immediately to 604-925-7300.

A powerful bomb cyclone brought strong winds overnight to B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada said peak wind gusts in Metro Vancouver reached 78 km/h at Vancouver’s airport, and 87 km/h at the Delta Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

