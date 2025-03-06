SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Pissed off’: B.C. plans toll on U.S. trucks travelling to Alaska amid trade war

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 4:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Pissed off’: B.C. premier delivers fiery message to Americans over Trump tariffs'
‘Pissed off’: B.C. premier delivers fiery message to Americans over Trump tariffs
B.C. Premier David Eby delivered a fiery message telling Canadian politicians to "stand strong" under the continued threats and uncertainty and to let Americans know how "pissed off" and united Canadians are under this attack.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier David Eby says British Columbia will pass legislation allowing it to tax U.S. trucks transiting the province to Alaska, as it ramps up retaliation to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The measure will be included in a legislative package that Eby said will also include changes to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers and to give the government “flexibility” to respond to Trump’s executive orders.

Click to play video: 'Mexico gets another tariff reprieve after president’s ‘respectful’ call with Trump'
Mexico gets another tariff reprieve after president’s ‘respectful’ call with Trump

Eby made the announcement Thursday in Victoria, as news broke that Trump was, once again, pausing 25 per cent tariffs on some Canadian goods for another month.

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said that would not change the province’s response.

“The tariffs are on, the tariffs are off, the threats, orders rescinded, put in place — it’s all a deliberate tactic to weaken our resolve,” Eby said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are not going to accept these continual threats, this continued uncertainty. We are going to stand up for Canadians. This is unacceptable,” Eby added.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford: Ontario will hit US with 25% tax on electricity until Trump ‘drops tariffs completely’'
Doug Ford: Ontario will hit US with 25% tax on electricity until Trump ‘drops tariffs completely’

“And we are going to make sure the Americans understand how pissed off we are, how unified we are, how committed we are to working as a country to stand up for each other in our own independence on our own two feet, and I say we don’t let up until the president takes the threat off the table.”

The truck tolls add to B.C.’s retaliation measures, which include the removal of alcohol produced in U.S. states from B.C. Liquor Stores and a directive across government and Crown corporations to buy Canadian products first.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also moving to fast-track approval of mining and clean energy products and to diversify exports to other global markets.

Trending Now

Late Wednesday, Canada’s First Ministers, including B.C., revealed a breakthrough on removing interprovincial trade barriers.

Most provinces agreed to allow interprovincial direct-to-consumer sales of alcohol, and the premiers also agreed to June 1 deadlines to develop plans to recognize professional accreditation from other provinces and to review their current exemptions under the Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Click to play video: 'Canadian coffee shops renaming the Americano as ‘Canadiano’ amid U.S. tariff dispute'
Canadian coffee shops renaming the Americano as ‘Canadiano’ amid U.S. tariff dispute

“We can never, ever again be in the position of being at the whim of one single person in the White House who it turns out is an unpredictable and untrustworthy partner who is not keeping his word,” Eby said.

“Despite claims to want to strengthen the border, in fact, Trump wants to eliminate the border — he wants to not buy our resources and create jobs here and mutual opportunity on both sides of the border, he wants to just take them, he wants to annex Canada and turn us into the 51st state.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is not a kind invitation, that is a threat to Canada.”

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices