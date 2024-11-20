Massive fire breaks out at Saanich condo building under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Crews knocked down a massive overnight fire at a condo building under construction in Saanich, B.C.

Police said the fire broke out at about 12:45 a.m. at Lodge Avenue and Quadra Street.

People in several neighbouring buildings were forced to leave their homes due to heavy smoke in the area, police confirmed.

Saanich Fire and Rescue Services said no injuries were reported due to the fire but there is no word yet on how it started.

A comfort centre has been set up at Saanich Commonwealth Place to support those who have been forced to leave their homes.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours while crews remain at the scene.

Not a great outcome to this massive fire at the construction site at Quadra and Palmer in #yyj. The new unoccupied building is a total loss. But very thankful to @SaanichPolice and @SaanichFire for keeping our neighbourhood safe and putting the fire out in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/DO3RvBusM5 — Sarah Campden (@scampden) November 20, 2024