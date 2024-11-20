Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Massive fire breaks out at Saanich condo building under construction

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 10:48 am
Crews knock down overnight fire in Saanich
A fire broke out at a building under construction in Saanich overnight. It is unclear how the fire started but flames and smoke could be seen in the area.
Crews knocked down a massive overnight fire at a condo building under construction in Saanich, B.C.

Police said the fire broke out at about 12:45 a.m. at Lodge Avenue and Quadra Street.

People in several neighbouring buildings were forced to leave their homes due to heavy smoke in the area, police confirmed.

Saanich Fire and Rescue Services said no injuries were reported due to the fire but there is no word yet on how it started.

A comfort centre has been set up at Saanich Commonwealth Place to support those who have been forced to leave their homes.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours while crews remain at the scene.

