Massive fire breaks out at Saanich condo building under construction

Crews knocked down a massive overnight fire at a condo building under construction in Saanich, B.C.
Police said the fire broke out at about 12:45 a.m. at Lodge Avenue and Quadra Street.
People in several neighbouring buildings were forced to leave their homes due to heavy smoke in the area, police confirmed.
Saanich Fire and Rescue Services said no injuries were reported due to the fire but there is no word yet on how it started.
A comfort centre has been set up at Saanich Commonwealth Place to support those who have been forced to leave their homes.
The area is expected to be closed for several hours while crews remain at the scene.
