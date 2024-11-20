Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Great to see him’: Canadiens’ Patrik Laine skates with teammates for first time since injury

By Alexis Bélanger-Champagne The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 2:42 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Call of the Wilde: Minnesota shutout Habs 3-0'
Call of the Wilde: Minnesota shutout Habs 3-0
The Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Thursday night. This marks the seventh loss in the last eight games for the Habs. Global News hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with his take on where the Canadiens’ stand.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal Canadiens might be getting some reinforcements soon after Patrik Laine practised with his teammates for the first time since suffering a left knee sprain.

Laine skated alone before joining the team for the first few drills at practice on Wednesday at CN Sports Complex. He wore a non-contact jersey and left the ice after about 15 minutes.

“It’s nice to have him back with us,” defenceman David Savard said. “It can feel like a long time when you’re not practising with the team, you don’t see the guys as much. We’ve made an effort to keep him involved as much as possible during team meetings, but it’s tougher when we’re on the road.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“But it’s great to see him and to know he’s close to returning to play.”

Laine was injured after a collision with Cédric Paré during a pre-season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28. He opted not to undergo surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens announced on Oct. 1 that he would be sidelined for two to three months. He resumed skating on his own on Nov. 6. At this point, he’s expected to make his official debut in a Canadiens uniform sometime in December.

Trending Now

The 26-year-old Finn hasn’t played in the NHL since Dec. 14 as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was sidelined with a fractured clavicle and later entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to focus on his mental health.

Laine will likely need some time to get back into game rhythm.

“Will it take one game? Two weeks? I don’t know, we’ll see,” Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said.

The Canadiens are riding a two-game win streak and next play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices