Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg native headed to Manitoba Moose after Jets, Panthers make goalie trade

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A goaltender from Winnipeg is headed back home after a trade Thursday.

The Winnipeg Jets announced the acquisition of Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers, in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Driedger, 30, has been assigned to the Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2012, Driedger’s NHL career has also taken him to Seattle — where he played two games for the Kraken in 2023-24 — and two separate stints in Florida.

The bulk of his career has been in the AHL, however, with a 105-79-14 record playing for teams including the Binghamton (later Belleville) Senators, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Coachella Valley Firebirds, as well as 20 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kahkonen, 28, was initially acquired by the Jets’ organization last summer, but was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche, before being re-claimed by the Jets in November.

Story continues below advertisement

The Finnish goaltender was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2014, and has made appearances with Minnesota, Colorado, the San Jose Sharks, and the New Jersey Devils, for a total of 140 games at the NHL level.

Trending Now

Prior to coming to North America, Kahkonen played 117 in the Liiga, Finland’s top hockey league. He played 22 games this season in a Moose sweater, earning a a 6-14-0 record.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: February 5'
John Shannon on the Jets: February 5
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices