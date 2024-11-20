Grassroots group brightens holidays for Ukrainian families in B.C.’s Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Anna Vartanian was happy to put a gift under the Christmas tree that will eventually make its way to a Ukrainian child at a special event Tuesday night.

“Each child wants to have a present, especially at Christmas,” said Vartanian, who fled the war in Ukraine with her family. “It’s a very magical day for all children.

It’s a full circle moment for the mother of three who in 2022 was the recipient of these gifts herself after fleeing her home in war-torn Ukraine.

2:08 Ukrainian refugees in the Okanagan dealing with mental health challenges

Now living in Kelowna, she remembers well how it felt to receive the presents for her children.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very supportive, it’s very helpful and wonderful,” she told Global News.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The gifts that piled up under the tree are for a toy drive that a grassroots organization calling itself ‘Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine’ launched three years ago.

“The war had started in Ukraine and we just thought they have no family, they have no one here so why don’t we become their family,” said an emotional Mohini Singh, one of the organization’s founders.

The pre-Christmas event at a private home attracted nearly 150 people hoping to brighten the holidays for the newcomers, many of whom still have family members in Ukraine where the war continues.

“All you have to do is listen to the news and see what is happening in Ukraine and the people that come here are escaping and a lot of them come with very little,” said Gary Campbell, who has attended the event and donated toys since its inception.

“And you know this is Canada. We like to support people.”

1:47 Sharing Ukrainian culture through food in the Okanagan

This year, the toy drive will support nearly 200 Ukrainian children in the Central Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“That Christmas tree is spilling over with gifts,” Singh said. “It really represents the spirit of Kelowna, the kindness and generosity of the people in this city.”

Vartanian said she will never forget the warm reception her family received after arriving in Kelowna.

“Very welcomed because when you come to a new country you don’t know people and you see a group of people who are very supportive, who want to help,” Vartanian said.

The support is critical during times of crisis — and especially at Christmas time when many people’s emotions are heightened.

Those who missed the event but would still like to donate a toy can do so at the Ukrainian Orthodox Parish at 1935 Barlee Road in Kelowna.