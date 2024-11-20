Menu

Health

Alberta nurse practitioner program reducing primary care provider gap: Health minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Alberta’s health minister says the government’s nurse practitioner program is reducing the number of people who don’t have access to a primary care provider.

Adriana LaGrange says 33 nurse practitioners are now taking patients across the province and another 23 have been approved to practise primary care similar to a family physician.

Nurse practitioners hold a master’s degree in nursing and are permitted to prescribe medication, order and interpret medical tests, and diagnose some medical conditions.

The government’s program requires nurse practitioners to take on at least 900 patients each.

LaGrange says once all approved practitioners are operating at full capacity, it will mean more than 50,000 Albertans have access to a primary care provider.

It’s estimated between 700,000 and 800,000 Albertans don’t currently have a family doctor or primary care provider.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

