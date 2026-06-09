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Health

Canadian who tested positive for hantavirus on cruise ship has recovered

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One person isolating in BC tests positive for hantavirus'
One person isolating in BC tests positive for hantavirus
One of the four Canadians currently isolating in B.C. upon return from the MV Hondius cruise ship has tested positive for hantavirus. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry making the announcement at a press conference on Saturday. The individual is currently isolating in a Victoria area hospital. With more on the latest development is infectious disease expert, Jason Tetro. – May 17, 2026
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British Columbia health officials say the Canadian who fell ill with hantavirus on a cruise ship stricken with an outbreak earlier this spring has recovered.

A statement from the Office of the Provincial Health Officer says the resident of the Yukon was discharged from hospital late last week.

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It says the three other Canadians who have been isolating since last month are being monitored in their 42-day quarantine and are not showing any symptoms.

Officials previously said the four Canadians may have been exposed to the virus aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The outbreak hit the ship during its voyage from Argentina to Antarctica sometime after April 1, following several stops at isolated islands in the South Atlantic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has said the overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the ship remains low.

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