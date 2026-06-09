Canadian who tested positive for hantavirus on cruise ship has recovered

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British Columbia health officials say the Canadian who fell ill with hantavirus on a cruise ship stricken with an outbreak earlier this spring has recovered.

A statement from the Office of the Provincial Health Officer says the resident of the Yukon was discharged from hospital late last week.

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It says the three other Canadians who have been isolating since last month are being monitored in their 42-day quarantine and are not showing any symptoms.

Officials previously said the four Canadians may have been exposed to the virus aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The outbreak hit the ship during its voyage from Argentina to Antarctica sometime after April 1, following several stops at isolated islands in the South Atlantic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has said the overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the ship remains low.