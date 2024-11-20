Liam Payne funeral: One Direction bandmates, family, friends gather in London

Send this page to someone via email

The former members of boy band One Direction were among the mourners at the funeral of their band mate Liam Payne on Wednesday, just over a month after he died aged 31.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined Payne’s family and friends for the private church service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London.

View image in full screen One Direction band member Harry Styles leaves following the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The father of one was found dead after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in mid-October of this year, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

The singer’s coffin arrived at the church in a white carriage drawn by two white horses and adorned with floral tributes spelling the words “Son” and “Daddy.”

Payne and his former bandmates were catapulted to global fame in the 2010s after Simon Cowell brought them together on Britain’s X Factor talent show. The group went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

View image in full screen Zayn Malik after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Cowell was photographed arriving at the funeral.

View image in full screen Simon Cowell (R) and Lauren Silverman leave after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at a St Mary’s church in Amersham, west of London on November 20, 2024. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

With their tousled hair and youthful charm, the band members became teen idols through hit singles like What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We’re Young, Best Song Ever and Story of My Life.

Payne’s former partner, singer Cheryl Cole, with whom he had a son now aged seven, also attended the service.

Argentine authorities have charged three people in connection with Payne’s death after an autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.