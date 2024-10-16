Liam Payne, musician and former One Direction member, dead at 31: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple outlets are reporting that Liam Payne, British musician and a former member of One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement to the Associated Press that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

The news first surfaced on Argentinian media, which reported that police were investigating whether the death was an accident or self-inflicted.

The director of Buenos Aires’ ambulance service, SAME, confirmed the death to the TN outlet.

“He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall,” Alberta Crescenti told TN, in a translated statement.

Global News has reached out to Payne’s reps for confirmation, but did not immediately hear back.

Payne rose to fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The boy band turned heads and would up placing third on the British version of the X Factor music competition show in 2010, going on to become hugely successful worldwide.

The group broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects including solo careers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.