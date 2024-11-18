Philippine Airlines makes emergency landing at YVR but issue remains unclear

See more sharing options

An emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday morning left hundreds of passengers in the lurch.

A Boeing 777-300, belonging to Philippine Airlines and bound for Manila, left an hour late but eventually turned back over northern Vancouver Island.

The Vancouver airport said upon return, the aircraft landed safely and was met by fire crews and first responders to deplane passengers safely.

No one was transported to the hospital according to Emergency Health Services.

The airline told Global News that the return was due to “aircraft maintenance” and the plane was pulled from service.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is not investigating.

Passengers are being asked to rebook, and the airline will cover hotel costs.