Lifestyle

Philippine Airlines makes emergency landing at YVR but issue remains unclear

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
A Philippine Airlines aircraft is seen in this file photo at Vancouver's International Airport. View image in full screen
A Philippine Airlines aircraft is seen in this file photo at Vancouver's International Airport. Vancouver International Airport
An emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday morning left hundreds of passengers in the lurch.

A Boeing 777-300, belonging to Philippine Airlines and bound for Manila, left an hour late but eventually turned back over northern Vancouver Island.

The Vancouver airport said upon return, the aircraft landed safely and was met by fire crews and first responders to deplane passengers safely.

No one was transported to the hospital according to Emergency Health Services.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver airport introduces news screening technology at domestic terminals'
Vancouver airport introduces news screening technology at domestic terminals
Trending Now

The airline told Global News that the return was due to “aircraft maintenance” and the plane was pulled from service.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is not investigating.

Passengers are being asked to rebook, and the airline will cover hotel costs.

