Minister, opposition leader have ‘concerns’ about Metro Vancouver spending

Send this page to someone via email

A branch of the Metro Vancouver Regional District is facing questions about its spending and mandate.

Invest Vancouver was started about five years ago, with a goal of promoting regional economic development.

“Metro Vancouver needs to be focusing on the basics. They need to be focusing on getting us our regional water and sewage supply on time and on budget,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation.

2:07 More questions about Metro Vancouver’s spending

Staff with Invest Vancouver recently travelled to Portugal for Web Summit Lisbon, posting about Stella the robotic dog, killer yoga moves, and a reception.

Story continues below advertisement

The trip has prompted concerns from Opposition BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think it is very irresponsible that people from Metro have gone out on travel when all of their expenses and all of their budgeting needs to be reviewed,” he said.

Metro Vancouver communications staff defended attendance at Web Summit Lisbon, noting it was subsidized by federal funding.

Invest Vancouver’s top executive, Jacquie Griffiths, earns more than $222,000 per year, plus nearly $42,000 in taxable benefits, and she billed $46,000 for expenses last year.

2:25 Metro Vancouver expenses reeled in with international travel ban

When asked about Invest Vancouver, B.C.’s Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon told Global News said he had “some concerns.”

“And so I’ll be meeting with Metro Vancouver very soon, and we’ll be talking about how we can do the fundamentals,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Making sure that we’re spending dollars the best way we can to serve the people of British Columbia.”