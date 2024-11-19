Menu

Politics

Minister, opposition leader have ‘concerns’ about Metro Vancouver spending

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 9:00 pm
1 min read
Calls to review the purpose of ‘Invest Vancouver’
There are calls for a review of a division of Metro Vancouver, called "Invest Vancouver." It was started about five years ago, although many have never heard about the organization. Catherine Urquhart reports.
A branch of the Metro Vancouver Regional District is facing questions about its spending and mandate.

Invest Vancouver was started about five years ago, with a goal of promoting regional economic development.

“Metro Vancouver needs to be focusing on the basics. They need to be focusing on getting us our regional water and sewage supply on time and on budget,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation.

Staff with Invest Vancouver recently travelled to Portugal for Web Summit Lisbon, posting about Stella the robotic dog, killer yoga moves, and a reception.

The trip has prompted concerns from Opposition BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

“I think it is very irresponsible that people from Metro have gone out on travel when all of their expenses and all of their budgeting needs to be reviewed,” he said.

Metro Vancouver communications staff defended attendance at Web Summit Lisbon, noting it was subsidized by federal funding.

Invest Vancouver’s top executive, Jacquie Griffiths, earns more than $222,000 per year, plus nearly $42,000 in taxable benefits, and she billed $46,000 for expenses last year.

When asked about Invest Vancouver, B.C.’s Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon told Global News said he had “some concerns.”

“And so I’ll be meeting with Metro Vancouver very soon, and we’ll be talking about how we can do the fundamentals,” he said.

“Making sure that we’re spending dollars the best way we can to serve the people of British Columbia.”

