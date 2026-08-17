Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Mike Layton running for city council in upcoming municipal election

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 1:51 pm
1 min read
Mike Layton View image in full screen
Mike Layton served as University-Rosedale's city councillor fom 2010 to 2022. Matthew Bingley/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mike Layton is jumping back into municipal politics, officially entering to run for his former seat representing the University-Rosedale riding.

Layton filed the requisite paperwork on Monday and took a moment to speak with reporters, saying it was calls from his neighbours that spurred him to pursue another term.

“[They] were saying, ‘You bring a certain set of skills to this job that are going to be needed in the next term of council, we really think you should think about running.'”

In a statement on X, Layton said that the upcoming election is “a chance to elect a progressive city council that can effect meaningful change.”

Story continues below advertisement

Layton served as University-Rosedale’s city councillor for 12 years from 2010 to 2022, before stepping away to prioritize time with his family.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said his kids have grown up now and have questions about topics such as housing and climate change that he intends to take action on.

Layton’s entry into the race sets up a showdown with current University-Rosedale Coun. Dianne Saxe, who replaced Layton when he stepped away.

Layton is the son of former federal NDP leader, the late Jack Layton, and stepson of current Toronto mayor Olivia Chow.

Election day is Oct. 26.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices