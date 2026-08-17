Mike Layton running for city council in upcoming municipal election

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Mike Layton is jumping back into municipal politics, officially entering to run for his former seat representing the University-Rosedale riding.

Layton filed the requisite paperwork on Monday and took a moment to speak with reporters, saying it was calls from his neighbours that spurred him to pursue another term.

“[They] were saying, ‘You bring a certain set of skills to this job that are going to be needed in the next term of council, we really think you should think about running.'”

In a statement on X, Layton said that the upcoming election is “a chance to elect a progressive city council that can effect meaningful change.”

Toronto has a huge opportunity before us. The upcoming election is a chance to elect a progressive city council that can effect meaningful change. I want to help lead this movement. I will be running in the upcoming municipal election in University Rosedale. Read my statement. pic.twitter.com/QGSRs4laxW — Mike Layton (@m_layton) August 17, 2026

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Layton served as University-Rosedale’s city councillor for 12 years from 2010 to 2022, before stepping away to prioritize time with his family.

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He said his kids have grown up now and have questions about topics such as housing and climate change that he intends to take action on.

Layton’s entry into the race sets up a showdown with current University-Rosedale Coun. Dianne Saxe, who replaced Layton when he stepped away.

Layton is the son of former federal NDP leader, the late Jack Layton, and stepson of current Toronto mayor Olivia Chow.

Election day is Oct. 26.

– With files from The Canadian Press