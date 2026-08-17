Mike Layton running for city council in upcoming municipal election

Mike Layton is jumping back into municipal politics, officially entering to run for his former seat representing the University-Rosedale riding.
Layton filed the requisite paperwork on Monday and took a moment to speak with reporters, saying it was calls from his neighbours that spurred him to pursue another term.
In a statement on X, Layton said that the upcoming election is “a chance to elect a progressive city council that can effect meaningful change.”
Layton served as University-Rosedale’s city councillor for 12 years from 2010 to 2022, before stepping away to prioritize time with his family.
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He said his kids have grown up now and have questions about topics such as housing and climate change that he intends to take action on.
Layton’s entry into the race sets up a showdown with current University-Rosedale Coun. Dianne Saxe, who replaced Layton when he stepped away.
Layton is the son of former federal NDP leader, the late Jack Layton, and stepson of current Toronto mayor Olivia Chow.
Election day is Oct. 26.
– With files from The Canadian Press
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