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Politics

Government of Alberta praises Ontario court ruling on bike lanes

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protesters interrupt minister walkaround as Alberta considers bike lane legislation'
Protesters interrupt minister walkaround as Alberta considers bike lane legislation
WATCH from July 16, 2026: A group of cyclists briefly interrupted a community walkaround with Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen as he was touring the area around a new Edmonton bike lane on 50th Street. Erik Bay reports: – Jul 16, 2026
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The government of Alberta is celebrating an Ontario Court of Appeal decision that paves the way for that province to remove contentious municipal bike lanes.

The ruling, handed down on Aug. 14, overturned an earlier court ruling that blocked Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government from removing several bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Alberta’s Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen echoed remarks from his Ontario counterpart, calling it “a win for common sense.”

“Albertans expect their government to make transportation decisions based on what works for our communities,” Dreeshen said.

“The appeal court made clear that governments have the authority to make and change transportation policy and that there is no constitutional right to a bike lane.”

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Dreeshen said the government of Alberta is drafting legislation for the fall sitting of the legislature to give the province more power to remove existing bike lanes.

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The government of Alberta has set up an online complaint system to gather feedback about specific bike lanes in the province. View image in full screen
The government of Alberta has set up an online complaint system to gather feedback about specific bike lanes in the province. sOURCE: x/DevanDVote

It has also set up an online complaint system to solicit feedback and complaints online about specific routes.

“For too long, transportation decisions have been driven by ideology rather than common sense,” Dreeshen added.

“We need to consider how infrastructure works for everyone who uses our roads.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Calgary business owner concerned about bike lane project in the city’s southwest'
Calgary business owner concerned about bike lane project in the city’s southwest

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