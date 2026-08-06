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4 comments

  1. Weyerhaeuser Niko
    August 7, 2026 at 7:47 am

    Is everyone forgetting about the 7 months or more of winter? Only the hard-core bicycle people ride in the winter this is such a waste of money and space

  2. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 6:15 am

    screw bike lanes. give us more parking option that dont cost us.

  3. Bill
    August 7, 2026 at 2:35 am

    Roads are rubble but bike lanes priority. Past time to investigate who in govt has shares in those pesky scooters parked everywhere.

  4. Dave
    August 6, 2026 at 8:00 pm

    Learn to ride properly

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Canada

Another Edmonton bike lane draws varying opinions from community members

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 7:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Proposed Edmonton bike lane draws mixed reaction from residents'
Proposed Edmonton bike lane draws mixed reaction from residents
A proposed bike lane along 79 Street in Edmonton's Bonnie Doon neighbourhood is drawing mixed reaction from some residents along the route. The project comes amid recent debate over another bike lane proposal elsewhere in the city. Gates Guarin reports.
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A proposed bike lane along a stretch of 79th Street in Edmonton has some in the area asking the city to reconsider.

Meanwhile, there are others in the community who say a bike lane would mean added safety and accessibility for those who choose to use it.

“There’s no need for a bike lane here,” said resident Hal Cook, who lives right along the proposed route. “I don’t have a problem with bike lanes, but I have a problem where they’re putting them.”

“We’re really excited for that to be put here,” said Nathan Henderson, who moved the the Idylwylde community partly because a bike lane was being planned. “Especially on a street like this where it is high throughput traffic. Even though it’s a residential street, we’d like it to be more traffic calm and bike lanes can contribute to that.”

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Click to play video: 'Protesters interrupt minister walkaround as Alberta considers bike lane legislation'
Protesters interrupt minister walkaround as Alberta considers bike lane legislation

The route was previously planned as a part of the city’s active transportation network expansion program. The bike lane would run along 79th Street between 76th and 101st Avenue. To accommodate the lanes, much of the on-street parking would be removed.

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A stretch of street parking would remain between 94th and 95th Avenue where Holyrood school sits.

A portion from 76th to 90th Avenue would also change into a one-way, southbound lane. The bike lane would impact the communities of Forest Heights, Holyrood, Idylwylde, and King Edward Park.

Residents a few communities over recently protested a bike lane plan in their area along 50th Street.

Ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador represents the area where both bike lane projects are. She said despite the opposition, there has been a steady increase in in the number of people using bike lanes in the city.

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“That’s what the data shows, that’s what the numbers show and as we look to continue growing and building a complete and comprehensive transportation network, we have to provide options for everyone,” Salvador said.

The project is slated to be part of this year’s construction build window.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton city council adjusts bike lane plan'
Edmonton city council adjusts bike lane plan

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