Video link
Headline link
Weather

Bomb cyclone photos: Storm hits Vancouver Island the hardest

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Major clean up underway after bomb cyclone knocks out power, downs trees on B.C.’s South Coast'
Major clean up underway after bomb cyclone knocks out power, downs trees on B.C.’s South Coast
WATCH: A major cleanup is underway from the bomb cyclone that swung by the South Coast Tuesday night. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to more than 200K homes and businesses. It also cancelled ferry sailings and forced the closure of numerous roads-- including through Stanley Park and major routes on Vancouver Island. Andrea Macpherson has the aftermath. Mark Madrygra has an update on the forecast.
A major cleanup was underway across many parts of Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a powerful bomb cyclone battered the South Coast.

Vancouver Island was hit the hardest with hurricane-force winds knocking out power, closing roads and forcing ferry cancellations.

At its peak, about 100,000 homes and businesses across Vancouver Island were without power.

Downtown Parksville was plunged into darkness.

The Chevron in downtown Parksville on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
The Chevron in downtown Parksville on Tuesday night. Global News

North of Parksville, in Courtenay, the strong winds flipped a plane on its roof at the local airport, a sailboat crashed up on the rocks and numerous trees came down in yards and on vehicles.

A plane flipped over in Courtenay due to strong winds. View image in full screen
A plane flipped over in Courtenay due to strong winds. Global News
A sailboat crashed up on the rocks in Courtenay during the strong storm. View image in full screen
A sailboat crashed up on the rocks in Courtenay during the strong storm. Global News
A large tree came down in someone's yard in Courtenay. View image in full screen
A large tree came down in someone’s yard in Courtenay. Global News
A tree came down in a fireplace repair truck in Comox. View image in full screen
A tree came down in a fireplace repair truck in Comox. Global News

Crews were working hard all day to clear trees fallen across the road in Cathedral Grove near Port Alberni.

Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. View image in full screen
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. View image in full screen
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. View image in full screen
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. View image in full screen
Clean-up in Cathedral Grove. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Along the west side of Vancouver Island, crews were busy all day clearing downed trees and branches, repairing utility lines and learning debris off roads.

Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. View image in full screen
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. View image in full screen
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. View image in full screen
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. View image in full screen
Clean-up underway in Tofino following winds from the bomb cyclone. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast

“It’s been really busy today for sure,” Ken Redford with Elevated Tree Service told Global News.

“It didn’t seem like it was going to be last night, but there was lots of carnage in the area… there’s been quite a few jobs that have come in with trees on houses and power lines.”

Armel Castellan with Environment Canada said the western and northern coasts of Vancouver Island were hit the hardest.

“The winds were really strong,” he said.

“I mean they picked up yesterday. We saw near-record-breaking (winds) at Sartin Island, which is out in the middle of nowhere.”

Castellan said winds at the northern tip of the island reached 170 km/h, which is hurricane-strength.

