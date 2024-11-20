Bomb cyclone slams B.C.: Highways closed, thousands without power, trees down

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of British Columbians were without power on Wednesday after a bomb cyclone brought strong winds overnight.

However, more than 175,000 customers have had their power restored – or nearly two-thirds of the more than 272,000 impacted, BC Hydro said in an update.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 95,000 customers were without power. The majority, about 90,000, were on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, and about 5,000 were on the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast.

Langara College’s main campus on West 49th Avenue is closed until 12 p.m. due to the power outage.

On Tuesday evening in North Vancouver, a tree fell on power lines causing an explosion.

Trees were brought down in areas including Vancouver, Port Moody and Port Coquitlam. Some fell on cars and blocked roads, however, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Several highways on Vancouver Island remain closed, including Highway 4 east of Port Alberni where trees and branches littered the road.

Crews used equipment to remove larger pieces but the closures did cause some collisions.

Highways closed include:

Highway 4 from Highway 4A (Errington) to Port Alberni, and from Port Alberni to Tofino/Ucluelet junction

Highway 14 west of Sooke

Highway 18 at Hillcrest

Highway 28 from Gold River to Campbell River

Pacific Marine Circle Route

The storm also affected BC Ferries.

Most sailings on Tuesday evening were cancelled due to the incoming storm.

The company has said trips on Wednesday morning are also scrapped due to the sustained winds.

A wind warning is still in place for Howe Sound, eastern Vancouver Island and Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada said peak wind gusts in Metro Vancouver reached 78 km/h at Vancouver’s airport, and 87 km/h at the Delta Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

In the Greater Victoria area, wind gusts reached 96 km/h at Discovery Island, 113 km/h at Race Rocks, 74 km/h in Victoria’s harbour and 69 km/h at Victoria’s International Airport.

On northern Vancouver Island, wind gusts reached 170 km/h at Sartine Island, 137 km/h at Solander Island, 102 km/h at Herbert Island and 102 km/h at Port Hardy’s airport.