1-year probation for ‘stupid actions’ of B.C. man who drove into ocean in livestream stunt

The B.C. man who drove a car into Burrard Inlet as a part of a livestreamed social media stunt won’t spend time behind bars.

Jawad Mazen Fawwaz drove his vehicle into the waters off Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on March 4, jumping out of the car before it submerged.

In September, he pleaded guilty to one count of mischief under $5,000.

The court heard that at the time of the incident, Fawwaz told police his brakes had failed, but that police later discovered he had done it deliberately in response to a livestreamer’s offer of US$10,000.

The ensuing emergency response forced a 16-hour closure of the boat launch, and left the City of Port Moody with a $3,000 cleanup bill.

“He was focused on notoriety and selfish gains. He appeared to be wilfully blind to the consequences of his actions to everyone around him,” Crown prosecutor Ira Tee told the court.

“It was clear this was a very dumb decision and the reason for doing so, was for selfish reasons.”

Fawwaz’s lawyer Evi Dos Santos said her client was “embarrassed, shamed and regretful.”

“He’s not a bad person. He was misguided in his actions … he was surrounded by people who motivated him to do that stupid thing,” she said.

Fawwaz did not make a statement to the court.

Provincial Court Judge Anja Brown ultimately accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence, handing Fawwaz a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation.

“It was really a complete waste of public resources due to the immature and stupid actions of Mr. Fawwaz,” Brown said.

“You’re getting a lucky break. It’s because you’re appearing as a young man before the court and you’ve entered a guilty plea early, which means you’re taking responsibility.”

Fawwaz must abide by conditions including keeping the peace and providing updates to his probation officer.

He must also perform 30 hours of community service and pay $2,970 in restitution to the City of Port Moody.