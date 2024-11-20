Menu

Health

Quebec forces optometrists to stay in public system with ministerial order

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGill community outreach eye clinic bridges language barrier for immigrants'
McGill community outreach eye clinic bridges language barrier for immigrants
RELATED: McGill community outreach eye clinic bridges language barrier for immigrants – Jun 8, 2024
The Quebec government issued a ministerial decree Wednesday to force optometrists to stay in the public health system as contract talks remain unresolved.

The move comes as optometrists had threatened to pull out of the public program on Nov. 22 over stalled negotiations at the bargaining table with the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the ministerial decree will “protect vulnerable patients,” adding they shouldn’t “bear the brunt” of negotiations. In Quebec, children, people over 65 and low-income earners benefit from publicly-funded eye care.

“Now, negotiations must take place at the table,” Dubé wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The priority is to offer quality services to the population.”

The decree is in effect for the next six months.

In a statement, the Association des optométristes du Québec said it plans to challenge the government order. It noted nearly 90 per cent of its members had decided to withdraw from the health insurance board, known as the RAMQ.

“Since every professional has the legal right not to participate in the public plan, we greatly deplore the government’s attitude,” said AOQ president Dr. Guillaume Fortin. “Negotiations have been at a standstill for nearly five years.”

The last agreement expired in 2020. The main sticking point is compensation.

“Our operating costs have risen three times faster than the government’s fees for services, such that our compensation per RAMQ patient visit is now only $3.50,” Fortin said.

with files from Global’s Anne Leclair and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

