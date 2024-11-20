Quebec forces optometrists to stay in public system with ministerial order

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government issued a ministerial decree Wednesday to force optometrists to stay in the public health system as contract talks remain unresolved.

The move comes as optometrists had threatened to pull out of the public program on Nov. 22 over stalled negotiations at the bargaining table with the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the ministerial decree will “protect vulnerable patients,” adding they shouldn’t “bear the brunt” of negotiations. In Quebec, children, people over 65 and low-income earners benefit from publicly-funded eye care.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Now, negotiations must take place at the table,” Dubé wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The priority is to offer quality services to the population.”

The decree is in effect for the next six months.

In a statement, the Association des optométristes du Québec said it plans to challenge the government order. It noted nearly 90 per cent of its members had decided to withdraw from the health insurance board, known as the RAMQ.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since every professional has the legal right not to participate in the public plan, we greatly deplore the government’s attitude,” said AOQ president Dr. Guillaume Fortin. “Negotiations have been at a standstill for nearly five years.”

The last agreement expired in 2020. The main sticking point is compensation.

“Our operating costs have risen three times faster than the government’s fees for services, such that our compensation per RAMQ patient visit is now only $3.50,” Fortin said.

— with files from Global’s Anne Leclair and The Canadian Press