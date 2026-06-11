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Health

Regina saw 100 overdoses in first 10 days of June: Health Ministry

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 12:36 pm
1 min read
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Paramedic recruitment still lagging
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Regina saw 100 overdoses, and two overdose-related deaths, in the first 10 days of June, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.

In response to the increase, the ministry issued an overdose alert for the city. Regina’s overdose outreach team and fire service responded to 22 calls in one day on June 5, the alert said.

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There is a high risk of overdose and death, the Health Ministry added.

It is unclear what the drug is being sold as, or what it looks like, but it was “possibly sold as methamphetamine in one instance,” according to the overdose alert.

The ministry also does not know exactly what is in the substance, but said it may contain “unknown opioids, benzodiazepines, or methamphetamine.”

“Naloxone was effective in many instances,” the alert continued, cautioning that multiple doses of the opioid overdose-reversing drug may be necessary.

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The Ministry of Health said its overdose alert will remain in effect until June 17.

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