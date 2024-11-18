SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

By Staff Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 1:47 pm
Shaping BC’s Environmental Future in partnership with Vancouver Island University will be airing on Global BC from Nov. 18 – Nov 29, 2024.

You can also listen to exclusive features and content on 980 CKNW!

 These editorial stories and interviews will focus on the people, companies, research, and innovations leading the environmental and sustainable movement taking place right here in British Columbia.

Topics will include subjects such as green technology, reducing consumption, recycling, climate change, sustainability, water conservation, sustainable foods, carbon footprints, and more.

Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Growing the clean economy'
Shaping BC: Growing the clean economy
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Helping create more sustainable businesses'
Shaping BC: Helping create more sustainable businesses
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Giving chopsticks a second life'
Shaping BC: Giving chopsticks a second life
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Sustainable tourism'
Shaping BC: Sustainable tourism
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Learning how to properly compost'
Shaping BC: Learning how to properly compost
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Sustainable packaging made from blueberries'
Shaping BC: Sustainable packaging made from blueberries
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Living more sustainably on a daily basis'
Shaping BC: Living more sustainably on a daily basis
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Local company deconstructs, salvages and remanufactures wood from old buildings'
Shaping BC: Local company deconstructs, salvages and remanufactures wood from old buildings
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Local innovations to combat microplastic pollution'
Shaping BC: Local innovations to combat microplastic pollution
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Connecting the dots around recycling and sustainability'
Shaping BC: Connecting the dots around recycling and sustainability
Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: The keys to building a sustainable city'
Shaping BC: The keys to building a sustainable city

 

Vancouver Island University View image in full screen
Vancouver Island University.
