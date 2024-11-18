See more sharing options

Shaping BC’s Environmental Future in partnership with Vancouver Island University will be airing on Global BC from Nov. 18 – Nov 29, 2024.

You can also listen to exclusive features and content on 980 CKNW!

These editorial stories and interviews will focus on the people, companies, research, and innovations leading the environmental and sustainable movement taking place right here in British Columbia.

Topics will include subjects such as green technology, reducing consumption, recycling, climate change, sustainability, water conservation, sustainable foods, carbon footprints, and more.

4:37 Shaping BC: Growing the clean economy

5:44 Shaping BC: Helping create more sustainable businesses

2:34 Shaping BC: Giving chopsticks a second life

5:09 Shaping BC: Sustainable tourism

3:24 Shaping BC: Learning how to properly compost

3:15 Shaping BC: Sustainable packaging made from blueberries

4:17 Shaping BC: Living more sustainably on a daily basis

2:48 Shaping BC: Local company deconstructs, salvages and remanufactures wood from old buildings

2:55 Shaping BC: Local innovations to combat microplastic pollution

4:13 Shaping BC: Connecting the dots around recycling and sustainability

4:50 Shaping BC: The keys to building a sustainable city

