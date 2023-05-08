Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Global BC’s Curious Minds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:52 pm
Curious Minds segments will air on Global BC and on BC1. View image in full screen
Curious Minds segments will air on Global BC and on BC1. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Global BC Curious Minds segments provide the viewer with in-depth coverage of science and technology in B.C. We take a look at how things work, the interesting work British Columbians are doing and how you can experience these attractions yourself.

The segments feature the very interesting science and technology scene right here in B.C.

Hosted by a Global BC community reporter these segments air during various Global BC newscasts on Global BC and BC1.

Click to play video: 'Global BC Curious Minds: How Metro Vancouver gets its top tier tap water'
Global BC Curious Minds: How Metro Vancouver gets its top tier tap water
Global BC CommunityCurious MindsCurious Minds BcCurious Minds GlobalCurious Minds segmentCurious Minds segmentsGlobal BC curious mindsLatest Curious Minds
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers