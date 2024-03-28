Traffic Reporter Katelin Owsianski provides weekly tips for Global News viewers about how to stay safe on the roads for yourself and others.
Traffic Tips: Vulnerable road users
Traffic Tips: Daylight saving time driving
Traffic Tips: Road test tips for passing on first try
Traffic Tips: How to merge safely
Traffic Tips: Navigating roundabouts
Traffic Tips: Why tire pressure matters
Traffic Tips: Wet weather driving tips
Traffic Tips: Importance of emergency preparedness on the road
Traffic Tips: A refresher in winter driving
Traffic Tips: Holiday CounterAttack Campaign
Traffic Tips: Prevent vehicle break-ins during the holiday season
Traffic Tips: stay safe in busy parking lots this holiday season
Traffic Tips: Operation Red Nose
Trending Now
Traffic Tips: Even a few minutes of driving at work can put you at risk
Traffic Tips: Extend your cycling season into fall and winter
Traffic Tips: Road safety rules for the end of daylight saving time
Traffic Tips: Halloween traffic safety
Traffic Tips: Fall pedestrian safety campaign
Traffic Tips: Sharing the road with emergency vehicles
Traffic Tips: Safety on the tracks
Comments