Traffic Tips

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
A BMW i3 REx electric car in traffic, West Broadway Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. on Thursday, January 7, 2021. View image in full screen
A BMW i3 REx electric car in traffic, West Broadway Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Traffic Reporter Katelin Owsianski provides weekly tips for Global News viewers about how to stay safe on the roads for yourself and others.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Vulnerable road users'
Traffic Tips: Vulnerable road users
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Daylight saving time driving'
Traffic Tips: Daylight saving time driving
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Road test tips for passing on first try'
Traffic Tips: Road test tips for passing on first try
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: How to merge safely'
Traffic Tips: How to merge safely
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Navigating roundabouts'
Traffic Tips: Navigating roundabouts
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Why tire pressure matters'
Traffic Tips: Why tire pressure matters
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Wet weather driving tips'
Traffic Tips: Wet weather driving tips
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Importance of emergency preparedness on the road'
Traffic Tips: Importance of emergency preparedness on the road
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: A refresher in winter driving'
Traffic Tips: A refresher in winter driving
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Holiday CounterAttack Campaign'
Traffic Tips: Holiday CounterAttack Campaign
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Prevent vehicle break-ins during the holiday season'
Traffic Tips: Prevent vehicle break-ins during the holiday season
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: stay safe in busy parking lots this holiday season'
Traffic Tips: stay safe in busy parking lots this holiday season
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Operation Red Nose'
Traffic Tips: Operation Red Nose
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Even a few minutes of driving at work can put you at risk'
Traffic Tips: Even a few minutes of driving at work can put you at risk
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Extend your cycling season into fall and winter'
Traffic Tips: Extend your cycling season into fall and winter
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Road safety rules for the end of daylight saving time'
Traffic Tips: Road safety rules for the end of daylight saving time
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Halloween traffic safety'
Traffic Tips: Halloween traffic safety
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Fall pedestrian safety campaign'
Traffic Tips: Fall pedestrian safety campaign
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Sharing the road with emergency vehicles'
Traffic Tips: Sharing the road with emergency vehicles
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Safety on the tracks'
Traffic Tips: Safety on the tracks
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Prepare for winter driving conditions'
Traffic Tips: Prepare for winter driving conditions
