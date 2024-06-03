Favourite Family Recipe: Chris’s Clam Chowder

Make this Favourite Family Recipe at home!

Recipe

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

1 dozen fresh clams (Preferably Japanese little-heck clams)

1 large onion

2 small pieces of cooked bacon

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

2 medium potatoes – diced

1 large potato – grated

1 28 oz. tin tomatoes

2 Tbsp butter or margarine

Story continues below advertisement

Directions:

Place clams in a four-quart saucepan. Cover with about one inch of water and boil for about 15 minutes.

The shells, on boiling will open; so extract the clams and discard the shells. The whole clam can be used except for the black tubular siphon, so cut this off and discard.

The cooking water/juice is saved. Don’t add salt because the clams will be salty already.

Saute a large onion in butter (or margarine) in a separate pan; and add to the juice in the saucepan.

Cut up two small pieces of bacon, then add to mixture.

Dice two medium-sized potatoes, then add to the mixture.

Grate one large potato (for thickening), and add this to the mixture.

Add the tin of tomatoes and stir well.

Allow the soup to simmer on low heat for two hours. Stir frequently to break up the potatoes.

The soup can be served immediately, or within 24 hours during which time the flavour improves. Store unused soup in the fridge.