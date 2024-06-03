Favourite Family Recipe: Chris’s Clam Chowder

Make this Favourite Family Recipe at home!
Recipe
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
1 dozen fresh clams (Preferably Japanese little-heck clams)
1 large onion
2 small pieces of cooked bacon
2 medium potatoes – diced
1 large potato – grated
1 28 oz. tin tomatoes
2 Tbsp butter or margarine
Directions:
Place clams in a four-quart saucepan. Cover with about one inch of water and boil for about 15 minutes.
The shells, on boiling will open; so extract the clams and discard the shells. The whole clam can be used except for the black tubular siphon, so cut this off and discard.
The cooking water/juice is saved. Don’t add salt because the clams will be salty already.
Saute a large onion in butter (or margarine) in a separate pan; and add to the juice in the saucepan.
Cut up two small pieces of bacon, then add to mixture.
Dice two medium-sized potatoes, then add to the mixture.
Grate one large potato (for thickening), and add this to the mixture.
Add the tin of tomatoes and stir well.
Allow the soup to simmer on low heat for two hours. Stir frequently to break up the potatoes.
The soup can be served immediately, or within 24 hours during which time the flavour improves. Store unused soup in the fridge.
