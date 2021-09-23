Taste of the Neighbourhood with Kasia Bodurka is a weekly segment showcasing the stories and cuisine from some of the Lower Mainland’s most beloved community restaurants.
Kasia speaks with owners and chefs and finds out what drives them to share their love of cooking, all while she learns to make one of their signature dishes.
Watch Taste of the Neighbourhood with Kasia Bodurka Saturdays on Global News Morning BC.
If you have a story idea or a local restaurant to be featured, email us at Weekendnews@globaltv.com
Taste of the Neighbourhood: Kulinarya
Taste of the Neighbourhood: The Golden Boot
Taste of the Neighbourhood: Tamam
