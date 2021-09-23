SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Taste of the Neighbourhood

By Staff Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:18 pm
Taste of the Neighbourhood with Kasia Bodurka is a weekly segment showcasing the stories and cuisine from some of the Lower Mainland’s most beloved community restaurants.

Kasia speaks with owners and chefs and finds out what drives them to share their love of cooking, all while she learns to make one of their signature dishes.

Watch Taste of the Neighbourhood with Kasia Bodurka Saturdays on Global News Morning BC.

If you have a story idea or a local restaurant to be featured, email us at Weekendnews@globaltv.com

 

Click to play video: 'Taste of the Neighbourhood: Kulinarya' Taste of the Neighbourhood: Kulinarya
Taste of the Neighbourhood: Kulinarya – Sep 4, 2021
Click to play video: 'Taste of the Neighbourhood: The Golden Boot' Taste of the Neighbourhood: The Golden Boot
Taste of the Neighbourhood: The Golden Boot – Sep 11, 2021
Click to play video: 'Taste of the Neighbourhood: Tamam' Taste of the Neighbourhood: Tamam
Taste of the Neighbourhood: Tamam
