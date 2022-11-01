SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Global BC Arts and Culture Scene

By Staff Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 3:24 pm
VSO View image in full screen
Global BC goes behind the scenes of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in this Arts and Culture segment. Global News

Global BC Arts and Culture Scene segments provide the viewer with in-depth coverage of arts and culture in B.C., focusing on everything to do with the arts: behind-the-scenes look, interviews with producers and/or actors, and much more.

The segments feature the very vibrant arts and culture scene right here in B.C.

Hosted by a Global BC community reporter these segments air during various Global BC newscasts on Global BC and BC1.

Click to play video: 'Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: How the VSO is expanding its repertoire to combine new and traditional music'
Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: How the VSO is expanding its repertoire to combine new and traditional music
Click to play video: 'Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: Behind the scenes of Vancouver Opera’s The Pearl Fishers'
Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: Behind the scenes of Vancouver Opera’s The Pearl Fishers

 

Advertisement
CultureArtsArts And CultureBC CommunityGlobal Bc Arts And Culture SceneArts and culture in BCGlobal BC arts and culture
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers