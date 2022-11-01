Send this page to someone via email

Global BC Arts and Culture Scene segments provide the viewer with in-depth coverage of arts and culture in B.C., focusing on everything to do with the arts: behind-the-scenes look, interviews with producers and/or actors, and much more.

The segments feature the very vibrant arts and culture scene right here in B.C.

Hosted by a Global BC community reporter these segments air during various Global BC newscasts on Global BC and BC1.

1:22 Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: How the VSO is expanding its repertoire to combine new and traditional music

1:37 Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: Behind the scenes of Vancouver Opera’s The Pearl Fishers