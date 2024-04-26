Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

BC Hydro offers free AC units to lower-income, vulnerable customers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Hydro free air conditioner program too late say critics'
BC Hydro free air conditioner program too late say critics
RELATED VIDEO: The distribution of free air conditioning units by BC Hydro is under the microscope as a heat wave looms. The new government program aimed at helping those vulnerable to indoor heat has a goal of 3,000. But as Richard Zussman reports, just a few hundred units have been installed. – Aug 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbians can apply for a free portable air conditioning unit from BC Hydro.

BC Hydro announced on Thursday that low-income and vulnerable customers are being encouraged to apply to receive the unit with warmer temperatures on the way in the coming months.

It’s the second year of a three-year program funded by the province, where 4,400 units have already been installed.

BC Hydro said that over the past few years, the use of air conditioning in homes has increased by 20 per cent, a trend that is expected to continue. More than half of British Columbians are now cooling their homes with AC units in the summer.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro sets new record for electricity demand'
BC Hydro sets new record for electricity demand

“While air conditioning use has increased significantly across B.C., it is not accessible for everyone, particularly low-income and vulnerable residents,” BC Hydro staff said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“To bridge the AC affordability gap, last summer the Government of B.C. announced a three-year program with $10 million in funding for BC Hydro to install 8,000 free portable air conditioning units in the homes of British Columbians that need them the most.”

Trending Now
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The program is available year-round and customers who apply during the winter and fall will have their evaluations completed and receive their unit sooner than during warmer months.

Homeowners can also self-install their units, which may help them receive a unit quicker, especially during summertime.

Those who would like to apply can do so online.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro looks to expand its renewable energy supply'
BC Hydro looks to expand its renewable energy supply
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices