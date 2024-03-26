Menu

Economy

Future of Work 2024

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
Job concerns View image in full screen
What does the future of work look like in B.C.? Our new series looks to answer that question. EschCollection/Getty Images
Global News & 980 CKNW Future of Work Series in partnership with Vancouver Island University is an in-depth collection of interviews and stories to help you navigate new opportunities within B.C.’s ever-evolving job market.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This year’s theme is all about unleashing innovation in the workplace – looking at ideas and projects that can be put in place to help efficiency, culture in the workplace and productivity.

From April 8 to 19 on Global News Morning we will be looking at what the future of work looks like in B.C.

