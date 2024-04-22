SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

A look at ALS and how it affects British Columbians

By Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
ALS is a disease that affects thousands of Canadians, with many spending most of their time in a wheelchair. View image in full screen
ALS is a disease that affects thousands of Canadians, with many spending most of their time in a wheelchair. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that does not discriminate.

It is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

According to the Brain Canada Foundation, approximately 3,000 Canadians are living with ALS.

Global News Morning BC is taking a closer look at British Columbians who are living with ALS and how the disease has changed their lives and the lives of those around them.

The segments will air every Monday.

Click to play video: 'The legacy of a courageous advocate in the fight against ALS'
The legacy of a courageous advocate in the fight against ALS
Click to play video: 'Prince George woman not deterred by ALS diagnosis'
Prince George woman not deterred by ALS diagnosis
Click to play video: 'A career dedicated to the search for a cure to ALS'
A career dedicated to the search for a cure to ALS
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. man’s relentless battle against ALS'
B.C. man’s relentless battle against ALS
Click to play video: 'Ready to launch Project Hope for ALS at UBC'
Ready to launch Project Hope for ALS at UBC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices