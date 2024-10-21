SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Variety Week 2024 shows how you can help kids around B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 6:48 pm
1 min read
Meet Thiago! He is just one of the children helped by Variety, The Children's Charity. View image in full screen
Meet Thiago! He is just one of the children helped by Variety, The Children's Charity. Global News
Variety Week 2024 has officially begun!

This is a chance to show you how your donations help kids across B.C. and how your hard-earned money is put to use.

Here are the stories from this special week.

Variety CEO Andrea Tang kicks off Variety Week by discussing how the organization is evolving and this year’s focus on the power of early intervention programs for children.

Click to play video: 'Variety Week 2024 launches on Global BC'
Variety Week 2024 launches on Global BC
Thiago is an active six-year-old born with Down Syndrome. For Thiago’s family, his diagnosis at birth was only the beginning.

Click to play video: 'Variety Week 2024: Helping Thiago find his voice'
Variety Week 2024: Helping Thiago find his voice
