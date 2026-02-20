Watch the 60th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

See more sharing options

For the 60th year, the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon returns on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Join us from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to hear how you can help children with disabilities and complex health needs and make a difference in their lives.

The show will be broadcast on Global BC and also on this post above.

You will hear stories like Isla’s, a bright seven-year-old who faced serious health challenges from the start. After an emergency delivery and early complications, Isla was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

However, public funding can only go so far and that’s where Variety stepped in.

Variety helped fund a van lift and wheelchair tie-downs, giving Isla and her family the freedom they didn’t have before.

4:25 Looking ahead to the Variety Show of Hearts

Joining us for Variety’s 60th annual Show of Hearts are show-stopping performances by William Prince, Johnny Reid, The Trews, and Canadian music legend Deborah Cox.

You’ll also see special appearances from Patrick Chan, K.C. Collins, Karen Robinson, Jennifer Robertson , Caterina Scorsone, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, plus heartfelt messages of support from Yannick Bisson, Kim Coates, Fefe Dobson, and Spencer West.

Variety is also opening its telethon vault to share past footage of legendary acts.