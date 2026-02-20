SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Lifestyle

Watch the 60th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

By Staff Global News
Posted February 20, 2026 5:12 pm
1 min read
The 60th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Sunday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. View image in full screen
The 60th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Sunday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Variety Show of Hearts
Share

For the 60th year, the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon returns on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Join us from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to hear how you can help children with disabilities and complex health needs and make a difference in their lives.

The show will be broadcast on Global BC and also on this post above.

You will hear stories like Isla’s, a bright seven-year-old who faced serious health challenges from the start. After an emergency delivery and early complications, Isla was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, public funding can only go so far and that’s where Variety stepped in.

Variety helped fund a van lift and wheelchair tie-downs, giving Isla and her family the freedom they didn’t have before.

Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to the Variety Show of Hearts'
Looking ahead to the Variety Show of Hearts
Joining us for Variety’s 60th annual Show of Hearts are show-stopping performances by William Prince, Johnny Reid, The Trews, and Canadian music legend Deborah Cox.

You’ll also see special appearances from Patrick Chan, K.C. Collins, Karen Robinson, Jennifer Robertson , Caterina Scorsone, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, plus heartfelt messages of support from Yannick Bisson, Kim Coates, Fefe Dobson, and Spencer West.

Variety is also opening its telethon vault to share past footage of legendary acts.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

