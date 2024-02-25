SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2024 story – Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Global BC and Variety, the Children's Charity, are excited to welcome some fresh faces as co-hosts for the Show of Hearts Telethon. One host is no stranger to being in front of the camera! Madison Telvin is blowing up on social media, has a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Host and joins Global News Morning ahead of the Show of Hearts. Madison discusses her experience acting beside Woody Harrleson in the movie Champions, what it's like hosting her own show. Global News
The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 22, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families whom they’ve helped in 2023.

Today, the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The year, the show will broadcast live from the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

It will also air on Global BC and the Global News website.

Donate to Variety now.

Here is the story from Sunday, Feb. 25.

Click to play video: 'Variety Show of Hearts: Social media star hosts telethon'
Variety Show of Hearts: Social media star hosts telethon
