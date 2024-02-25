Variety Show of Hearts 2024 story – Sunday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 22, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families whom they’ve helped in 2023.

Today, the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The year, the show will broadcast live from the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

It will also air on Global BC and the Global News website.

Here is the story from Sunday, Feb. 25.