Variety Show of Hearts 2024 stories – Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 22, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families whom they’ve helped in 2023.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 25, when the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The year, the show will broadcast live from the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

It will also air on Global BC and the Global News website.

Here are the stories from Saturday, Feb. 24.