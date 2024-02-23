Variety Show of Hearts 2024: Here’s how you can help children across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC and this year it’s on location.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The entire broadcast will be live on location at the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

This will celebrate children of all abilities and ensure that every child across the province has the brightest possible future.

The event will also be livestreamed above.