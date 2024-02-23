SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2024: Here’s how you can help children across B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
The Variety Show of Hearts Telethon runs on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. View image in full screen
The Variety Show of Hearts Telethon runs on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Variety The Children's Charity
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC and this year it’s on location.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The entire broadcast will be live on location at the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

This will celebrate children of all abilities and ensure that every child across the province has the brightest possible future.

Trending Now

The event will also be livestreamed above.

Donate to Variety now.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices