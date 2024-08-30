Menu

National

Economy

RVs parked outside pricey West Side home draw complaints in Vancouver

By Simon Little & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
RVs parked on Vancouver's west side are drawing complaints from neighbours. View image in full screen
RVs parked on Vancouver's west side are drawing complaints from neighbours. Global News
Some residents of a neighbourhood on Vancouver’s West Side are frustrated about RVs parked in the road that they say violate city bylaws.

The vehicles are parked at Camosun Street and 28th Avenue in Dunbar, where they’re drawing power from a $4.4-million home via extension cords.

Neighbour Shar Levine said the vehicles have been there for years, and despite complaints, there has been no enforcement.

“They’re still there. They’re not moving. The city’s not coming,” she said.

Bylaw could affect hundreds of Vancouver Island RV-dwellers

Levine said the vehicles are drawing the ire of neighbours because they make the area, which is already plagued by construction and traffic, even harder to get in and out of.

“I’m very curious if they are running an Airbnb or a VRBO, it’s difficult to tell. I don’t know if they are renting it out to students for the year because we are close to the university,” she said.

“I am very sympathetic to the people who are down on Terminal and Main, but when you have outstandingly expensive RVs jacked into a $4-million house on the Vancouver West Side, I don’t have a lot of sympathy.”

Vernon couple living in RV allowed to stay
The City of Vancouver said it issued two tickets at the location several days ago. The vehicles, however, remain in place.

No one answered the door at the RVs when Global News knocked.

The homeowners, however, insisted the RVs were for personal use for camping trips.

“I am hoping that they leave. I think that would be fair,” Levine said.

“I expect (the city) to do their job.”

The city said the RVs could eventually be towed if the owners do not move them first.

