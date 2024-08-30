Search crews find man missing for days near Qualicum Beach

Send this page to someone via email

A missing 29-year-old man has been found safe after a large, three-day search in rugged terrain on Vancouver Island.

The man was last seen by friends Tuesday night, walking away from Horne Lake Road and into the forest.

On Friday, multiple search and rescue teams, along with the man’s family, fanned out around the area on foot and using helicopters and drones to look for any trace of him.

Crews found him just before 3 p.m.

He was located, down along the Qualicum River. Some family was out in the area calling out and they were to locate him, and he was able to respond. And then we got down and assisted in, getting him out,” said Nick Rivers with Arrowsmith Search and Rescue.

“We’re really, really excited about the good outcome and amazing support from everybody from family, friends. 402 Squadron out of the Air Force base and all the SAR volunteers that were out here over the last three days. Amazing effort went into a successful outcome. And, it’s a really happy story.”

The man was taken to hospital for assessment.