Find Edmonton thrift store marks 15 years of the furnishing the recently housed

For 15 years, Find Edmonton has helped thousands of people transition out of homelessness by supplying essential furniture while also providing an opportunity for bargain hunters.
Find, operated by Homeward Trust, opened its thrift store in a vacant grocery store at the corner of 51 Avenue and 122 Street in 2011.
While many know it as a second-hand shop, Find also runs a furniture bank that provides free furnishings to people and families transitioning out of homelessness into stable housing.
“I think furniture is something we take for granted. It’s around us all the time. We don’t always give it its due,” said Janine Tremblay, Find Edmonton marketing and events supervisor.
The furniture bank was created to help vulnerable people set up their lives, she said.
“There was this barrier between landlords letting folks into their apartments without furniture. So the team got together, and decided let’s break that barrier down, and let’s get some furniture.”
That first year, Tremblay said Find provided items for just over 400 homes. In 2025, Find furnished 1,861 homes — a number the organization says reflects both the scale of need and the strength of community support.
“If you really put that into perspective, the amount of furniture year to year to year, it’s just incredible what we’re able to do with the community support,” Janine said.
Find relies entirely on donated items, which are either given directly to clients or put out on the floor to be sold in the thrift store.
“We’re furnishing between seven and 14 homes per day,” Janine said.
Once items arrive, they move quickly.
“As soon as it comes in, it gets cleaned, it gets ready to go, and then right out, delivered the next day, usually.”
But the organization says inventory is currently low, even as demand remains high.
To celebrate 15 years in the community, Find is launching a donation drive aimed at collecting 150 of its five items in demand the most: dressers, couches, loveseats, kitchen tables and TV stands. Those who donate between now and March 31 will be entered into a draw for a $150 grocery gift card.
For Find, the work is about more than furniture — it’s about dignity, comfort and stability.
“We really see the importance and the value of furniture and just how it makes you feel. You’re comfortable, you’re safe, and it just really helps make that house a home.”
Furniture donated to Find must be in good condition and not damaged by pets. Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store just north of Whitemud Drive, but Find can also arrange for items to be picked up.
Find will accept:
- Couches, sofas, chesterfields, loveseats
- Dressers and night stands
- Apartment-sized kitchen tables
- TV stands
- Chairs – dining, accent, living, etc.
- Antiques and collectibles
- Artwork and mirrors
- Shelves and book shelves
- Tables – coffee, side, end, etc.
- Home decor, tchotchkes and knick-knacks
- Kitchen and housewares – pots & pans, cutlery, plates, cups, etc.
- Small desks – home sized
- Area rugs in good condition
- Weights and sporting goods
- Small kitchen appliances
- Newer-style TVs
- Seasonal items like patio and garden accessories – depending on capacity (in the summer)
The store does not have space to accept large, heavy items such as entertainment units, china cabinets, exercise equipment and older style TVs and can’t take mattresses, as it has no way to properly clean them.
Find does not accept:
- Patio tables (over winter months)
- Beds – frames, headboards, mattresses & box springs
- Large appliances – stoves, fridges, washer/dryers, etc.
- Furniture taller or wider than six feet/Very heavy – desks, entertainment units, cabinets, etc.
- Large or older exercise equipment
- Baby furniture due to safety regulations
- Building supplies and paint
- Furnishings that are broken or need substantial repair
- Hide-a-beds
- Hazardous materials, liquids, cleaning supplies, etc.
- Carpet
- Recliner couches
- Window blinds
- Vacuums
- Weapons and ammunition
- Tube or projector TVs
- Taxidermy
