As Uber launches U.S. option to choose women drivers, what about Canada?

Uber has launched an option for women riders in the U.S. to request only women drivers.

The move from the ride-share company comes after feedback from users, including women, concerned about their safety, led to several new preference options for riders and drivers becoming available in certain markets.

Although the app in Canada currently has an option for women drivers on Uber to request women riders only, the reverse option is not available yet.

“Women preferences for both riders and drivers is something women have been asking for, for a while, and so this is really about Uber listening to feedback. This feature gives women riders and drivers more choice, more control, more comfort when they use Uber,” says Keerthana Rang, a spokesperson for Uber Canada.

“In Canada, we’ve had women preferences for drivers over the last two years and women drivers really enjoy it. It’s allowed more women to become drivers on the platform.”

According to a release, Uber says the option to allow women drivers to set a preference for women riders is available in more than 40 countries, including Canada, while allowing women riders to select a preference for women drivers is currently only available in the U.S., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Brazil and Spain.

Separately, other companies in Canada, such as Wilma, have started up in recent years, which offer women-driving-women membership services.

But it’s not clear yet if women riders will be able to request women drivers on Uber in Canada.

“This week in the U.S., we rolled it out nationwide. As for Canada, we don’t have expansion plans yet, but we’re really interested to see how this goes in the U.S., what we hear from women riders and drivers, what they think, and then we’ll guide our next steps based on that,” says Rang.

“If things are looking good nationwide, it’s definitely something we want to see if it works in Canada. It’s why we brought it on the driver’s side two years ago. And definitely we will share this when we have more to say.”