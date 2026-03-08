Recipe: Maria’s Italian meatballs

See more sharing options

Maria’s Italian Meatballs

Yield: 4–6 servings (approximately 25–30 meatballs)

Ingredients

Meatballs

600 g lean ground beef

400 g lean ground pork

150 g breadcrumbs

100 g grated Parmesan cheese

50 g grated Pecorino Romano

3 whole eggs

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp nutmeg

Freshly ground black pepper

Tomato Sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed

800 ml tomato sauce (San Marzano preferred)

Salt, to taste

Preparation

1. Prepare the meatball mixture

In a large mixing bowl combine the ground beef and ground pork.

Add the breadcrumbs, grated parmesan, pecorino romano, minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt, nutmeg, and freshly ground black pepper.

Crack the 3 eggs into the bowl.

Using your hands, gently mix all ingredients together until just combined.

2. Shape the meatballs

Lightly wet your hands and roll the mixture into egg-sized meatballs (about 30–35 g each).

You should obtain approximately 25–30 meatballs.

3. Prepare the tomato sauce

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the crushed garlic cloves and cook for about 1–2 minutes, until fragrant and lightly golden.

Add the tomato sauce, season lightly with salt, and allow it to simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Cook the meatballs

Gently place the raw meatballs directly into the simmering tomato sauce.

Cover partially and cook over low heat for 20–25 minutes, occasionally spooning sauce over the meatballs.

The meatballs should reach an internal temperature of 71°C (160°F) and be tender and fully cooked.

5. Serve

Serve the meatballs hot with tomato sauce, extra grated parmesan, and fresh parsley.

They can be enjoyed on their own, with crusty bread, or alongside pasta.

Note that pork can be substituted with ground beef.