Recipe: Maria’s Italian meatballs

Maria’s Italian Meatballs
Yield: 4–6 servings (approximately 25–30 meatballs)
Ingredients
Meatballs
600 g lean ground beef
400 g lean ground pork
150 g breadcrumbs
100 g grated Parmesan cheese
50 g grated Pecorino Romano
3 whole eggs
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 tsp salt
¼ tsp nutmeg
Freshly ground black pepper
Tomato Sauce
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
800 ml tomato sauce (San Marzano preferred)
Salt, to taste
Preparation
1. Prepare the meatball mixture
In a large mixing bowl combine the ground beef and ground pork.
Add the breadcrumbs, grated parmesan, pecorino romano, minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt, nutmeg, and freshly ground black pepper.
Crack the 3 eggs into the bowl.
Using your hands, gently mix all ingredients together until just combined.
2. Shape the meatballs
Lightly wet your hands and roll the mixture into egg-sized meatballs (about 30–35 g each).
You should obtain approximately 25–30 meatballs.
3. Prepare the tomato sauce
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Add the crushed garlic cloves and cook for about 1–2 minutes, until fragrant and lightly golden.
Add the tomato sauce, season lightly with salt, and allow it to simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Cook the meatballs
Gently place the raw meatballs directly into the simmering tomato sauce.
Cover partially and cook over low heat for 20–25 minutes, occasionally spooning sauce over the meatballs.
The meatballs should reach an internal temperature of 71°C (160°F) and be tender and fully cooked.
5. Serve
Serve the meatballs hot with tomato sauce, extra grated parmesan, and fresh parsley.
They can be enjoyed on their own, with crusty bread, or alongside pasta.
Note that pork can be substituted with ground beef.
