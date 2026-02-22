Recipe: Roasted octopus with black garlic puree

Roasted Octopus

Black garlic puree, ‘Nduja sofrito, sourdough

Serves: 2 (appetizer)

Octopus

2 pounds Australian Fremantle octopus (or BC octopus), cleaned

Zest of 1 lemon (wide strips, no pith)

Zest of 1 orange (wide strips, no pith)

2–3 sprigs fresh tarragon

2–3 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt

2 tablespoons canola oil (for roasting)

1–2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Instructions

1. Clean the Octopus

Place the raw octopus in a large bowl and sprinkle generously with kosher salt. Massage and scrub the octopus

until the texture feels smooth and slightly firm, about 2–3 minutes. Rinse thoroughly under cold running water.

2. Blanch

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Submerge the octopus for 1–2 minutes, just until the tentacles curl. Remove and immediately transfer to an ice bath to cool completely.

3. Sous Vide Cook

Place the chilled octopus in a vacuum bag (or heavy-duty zip-top bag using the water displacement method). Add lemon and orange zest, tarragon, and thyme. Remove all air and seal.

Cook in a water bath at 185°F (85°C) for 2 hours. Remove from the bag and transfer to an ice bath to chill completely.

4. Roast & Finish

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pat the octopus dry. Sear for 3–5 minutes per side, or until well browned and lightly crisped on the edges.

Deglaze the pan with 1–2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, turning the octopus to coat.

Slice into pieces.

Black Garlic Puree

2 cups yellow onions, peeled and thinly sliced (about 2 medium onions)

1½ tablespoons garlic, peeled and thinly sliced (3–4 cloves)

1 tablespoon canola oil

¼ cup black garlic cloves (about 8–10 cloves)

1½ teaspoons sherry vinegar

Salt, to taste

Instructions

1. In a medium pot over medium heat, add the canola oil, sliced onions, and sliced garlic. Cook, stirring

occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 8–12 minutes. Do not allow the mixture to brown — reduce heat if needed.

2. Add the cooked onion mixture to a blender along with the black garlic and sherry vinegar. Blend until

completely smooth.

3. Pass the purée through a fine-mesh strainer for a silky texture. Season with salt to taste.

‘Nduja Sofrito

3 tablespoons finely diced shallots (about 1 small shallot)

2 tablespoons ‘Nduja, casing removed

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup roasted red pepper, peeled, seeded, and finely diced

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

Salt, to taste

Instructions

1. In a sauté pan over medium-low heat, combine the olive oil, N’duja, shallots, and garlic. Cook gently, stirring frequently, until the shallots are soft and translucent, about 5–7 minutes. Avoid browning.

2. Add the smoked paprika and cook for 30–60 seconds, stirring constantly to prevent scorching.

3. Stir in the diced roasted red peppers and cook for another 2–3 minutes to meld the flavors.

Remove from heat and stir in the sherry vinegar. Season with salt to taste.

Sourdough

4 slices sourdough bread

2–3 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled

Instructions

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

2. Add the sourdough slices and cook for 2–3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and crisp.

3, Remove from the pan and immediately rub one side of each slice with the peeled garlic clove.

Serve warm.