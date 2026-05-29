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Lifestyle

Edmonton International Airport north tower getting a makeover

By Karen Bartko & Bianca Millions Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 4:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton International Airport north tower getting a makeover'
Edmonton International Airport north tower getting a makeover
The Edmonton International Airport's north tower first opened in 1963 and was home to air traffic control and corporate offices until 2013, when the central tower opened. Now, the building is undergoing a two-year redevelopment. Bianca Millions has more on how the construction work will affect those coming and going from the airport.
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The half-century-old north tower at the Edmonton International Airport is getting a makeover and construction may impact those coming and going from the terminal over the next two years.

The airport is redeveloping its north tower, which juts out from the main terminal over the departures level vehicle drop-off zone.

The north tower first opened in 1963 and was the home of air traffic control and the airport’s corporate offices until 2013.

That’s when the eight-story Central Tower, clad in a wave-like ribbon exterior, opened as part of the airport’s 2012 expansion project.

Edmonton International Airport’s eight-storey Central Tower. View image in full screen
Edmonton International Airport’s eight-storey Central Tower. Edmonton International Airport, Credit

As part of the north tower renovations, the 63,000-square-foot building is getting safety upgrades, improvements to the building envelope, modernization of elevators, refreshed interior spaces and new infrastructure to support future possible tenants.

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The renovations are expected to be underway for the next two years.

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As a result of construction in and around the tower, the three traffic lanes in that area of departures will be narrowed to one lane for approximately one year.

Additionally, the north pedway from the parkade is closed until the end of next week.

The airport recommends people use the south pedway or ground level to get to and from the terminal.

Construction on the Edmonton International Airport's departures roadway Tuesday, June 11, 2024. View image in full screen
The current north tower and departures level at the Edmonton International Airport, as seen during roadway renovations on June 11, 2024. Dave Carels / Global News

The airport said it’s working to minimize effects on travellers and that it will have extra people in the construction area to guide traffic and keep it moving smoothly while it’s reduced to one lane.

The tower construction is one of five major projects in the airport’s terminal revitalization project, spanning five years.

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To help fund that work, the airport improvement fee is increasing from $35 to $40 per departing passenger, effective July 1.

The airport said the $5 adjustment will directly support major infrastructure upgrades that include planned terminal redevelopment and related modernization projects designed to “enhance the passenger experience and strengthen operational reliability,” as well as accommodate future growth.

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