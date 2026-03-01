Recipe: Plant-based breakfast, whipped tofu

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Whipped Tofu

A light, creamy tofu spread or sauce that is easy to prepare. Yield: about 500g.

Ingredients

• 1 x 350 g block extra-firm tofu

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

• ¼ bunch fresh cilantro

• ½ fresh lime (zest and juice)

Method

1. Place the tofu, cilantro, and lime zest/juice into a blender or food processor.

2. Blend until mostly smooth.

3. Add small amounts of water, a teaspoon at a time, until the texture becomes light and creamy.

4. Season to taste with salt, pepper, or any preferred spices.