Recipe: Plant-based breakfast, whipped tofu

Whipped Tofu
A light, creamy tofu spread or sauce that is easy to prepare. Yield: about 500g.
Ingredients
• 1 x 350 g block extra-firm tofu
• ¼ bunch fresh cilantro
• ½ fresh lime (zest and juice)
Method
1. Place the tofu, cilantro, and lime zest/juice into a blender or food processor.
2. Blend until mostly smooth.
3. Add small amounts of water, a teaspoon at a time, until the texture becomes light and creamy.
4. Season to taste with salt, pepper, or any preferred spices.
