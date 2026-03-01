SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Plant-based breakfast, whipped tofu

By Lisa McPhail, Fairmont Empress Special to Global News
Posted March 1, 2026 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Plant-based, Bengal-inspired breakfast'
Cooking Together: Plant-based, Bengal-inspired breakfast
A delightful combination of flavours and textures will wake up the senses for this plant-based, Bengal-inspired breakfast. Isabel Chung, Executive Chef at the Fairmont Empress Hotel joins us.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Whipped Tofu

A light, creamy tofu spread or sauce that is easy to prepare. Yield: about 500g.

Ingredients

• 1 x 350 g block extra-firm tofu

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

• ¼ bunch fresh cilantro

• ½ fresh lime (zest and juice)

Method

1. Place the tofu, cilantro, and lime zest/juice into a blender or food processor.

Trending Now

2. Blend until mostly smooth.

3. Add small amounts of water, a teaspoon at a time, until the texture becomes light and creamy.

4. Season to taste with salt, pepper, or any preferred spices.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices