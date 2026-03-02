Sherwood Park man sculpts Olympic rings out of snow in front yard

Every year, Jacques St. Laurent creates a snow sculpture in front of his Sherwood Park home.
“I started in 2011 just kind of messing around and then I actually really enjoyed it,” St. Laurent said.
“I don’t mind working outside at -20 it’s actually quite enjoyable, relaxing – that’s why I mostly do it – to get away – it’s like my Zen if you wanna call it that.”
His latest creation was inspired by the Olympics.
“I was like you know what? I’m jacked up – let’s do something nice.”
He started in January, but said the weather was tough to work with.
“Everything’s ice. It’s not easy to carve, but I bought some extra tooling for cutting ice, so I wanted to make something more simple this year.”
Get breaking National news
His snow sculptures always turn heads with people stopping by to check it out.
“There’s good excitement about it,” St. Laurent said.
“The school buses come by – they usually stop – the bus driver will say ‘what are you making this year?’ Then all the kids are looking in the window. I’ve had a couple classes walk from the schools here and watch.”
Write a comment