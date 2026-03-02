Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Sherwood Park man sculpts Olympic rings out of snow in front yard

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 3:12 pm
1 min read
Sherwood Park man sculpts Olympic rings out of snow in front yard - image View image in full screen
Dave Carels / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Every year, Jacques St. Laurent creates a snow sculpture in front of his Sherwood Park home.

“I started in 2011 just kind of messing around and then I actually really enjoyed it,” St. Laurent said.

“I don’t mind working outside at -20 it’s actually quite enjoyable, relaxing – that’s why I mostly do it – to get away – it’s like my Zen if you wanna call it that.”

His latest creation was inspired by the Olympics.

“I was like you know what? I’m jacked up – let’s do something nice.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I was like you know what? I'm jacked up - let's do something nice."
Trending Now

He started in January, but said the weather was tough to work with.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything’s ice. It’s not easy to carve, but I bought some extra tooling for cutting ice, so I wanted to make something more simple this year.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His snow sculptures always turn heads with people stopping by to check it out.

“There’s good excitement about it,” St. Laurent said.

“The school buses come by – they usually stop – the bus driver will say ‘what are you making this year?’ Then all the kids are looking in the window. I’ve had a couple classes walk from the schools here and watch.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices