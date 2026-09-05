Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Canada’s first dyslexia centre gets permanent home in Vancouver

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted September 5, 2026 3:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New Vancouver Centre aims to close dyslexia support gaps'
New Vancouver Centre aims to close dyslexia support gaps
WATCH: A new Centre for Dyslexia is set to open a permanent home in Vancouver, offering support for families and training for educators.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s first centre dedicated to supporting people with dyslexia is getting a permanent home in Vancouver with a focus on helping families and giving educators tools to support students with learning differences.

Neil Johnston, CEO of the Centre for Dyslexia, said the organization hopes to address gaps that can leave children with dyslexia struggling in the classroom without knowing why.

“About 20 per cent of the population has dyslexia, 80 per cent go undiagnosed,” Johnston told Global News.

Dyslexia affects how the brain processes information and can present challenges with reading and writing, as well as executive functioning and math, Johnston explained.

For children who aren’t diagnosed early, those challenges can also take a toll on their experience at school.

“These kids aren’t having a good school experience. They are in distress. They do need support. They don’t understand why the system isn’t helping them,” Johnston said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vancouver centre will provide direct programs and services to families while also working with teachers and school districts to improve support for students with dyslexia.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Johnston said one of the priorities is identifying struggling students earlier.

While families can pursue a formal diagnosis, he said the process can come with delays and costs.

Screening can offer a quicker way of identifying children who are struggling to read and determining what support they may need.

“The science of reading tells us how kids learn to read best,” Johnston said. “From K to 3, kids learn to read. And from Grade 4 onwards, they’re reading to learn. So we’ve got to catch them early.”

He said teachers are committed to helping their students but may not always receive enough training on dyslexia and other learning differences.

“We have amazing teachers,” Johnston said. “They’re so committed and dedicated to what they do and they’re great at it, but we haven’t set them up for success.”

The centre is already working with school districts and offering programs in person and virtually across British Columbia, with the longer term goal of helping schools develop their own capacity to support dyslexic learners.

Johnston said there has been progress in B.C. in recent years, including greater recognition of dyslexia by the provincial government, but more work remains.

Story continues below advertisement

For parents who notice their child struggling at school, Johnston said it is important not to ignore the signs.

That’s heartbreaking as a parent,” he said. “We’re here to help. So come see us.” 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices