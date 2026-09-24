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Education

New Meals on Wheels program helps feed Edmonton students

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted September 24, 2026 7:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Meals on Wheels program helps feed Edmonton students'
Meals on Wheels program helps feed Edmonton students
A new Meals on Wheels program in Edmonton is helping feed local students. As Nicole Stillger explains, the initiative is currently serving one school, but wants to expand.
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A new Meals on Wheels program is helping feed students at an inner city school in Edmonton.

“We really wanted an opportunity to kind of expand who we’re helping and who we are serving in the community,” said executive director, Adam Zawadiuk.

“We know that there’s a lot of schools out there, and a lot of kids who don’t have access to a healthy and nutritious lunch.”

The program is partnered with St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School, located east of the downtown core in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Lunch is served to every student four days a week.

“We want to make sure that the kids have full tummies,” Zawadiuk said.

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For the last five decades, Meals on Wheels has been delivering prepared meals to anyone facing barriers to healthy eating.

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Seniors are a core part of their business, but over the years the organization’s programs have evolved.

“We know it’s a huge need in the community, and we’re so excited and proud that we’re able to step up and do our part to help meet that need,” Zawadiuk said.

The impact of this program has been very positive.

“Food insecurity does exist, with rising costs of food that all of our families are experiencing across the city,” said Cheryl Shinkaruk, manager of programs and projects with Edmonton Catholic Schools.

“The students are really excited because it’s an opportunity for them to be able to access nutritious, hot and cold lunches.”

Which sets them up for success in the classroom.

“It allows them to be able to focus better in class, participate and engage in their learning,” Shinkaruk explained.

For Meals on Wheels, the goal is to serve even more students.

“We are really open to some possibilities here. We have the capacity to expand now,” Zawadiuk said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Meals on Wheels in need of volunteer drivers'
Edmonton Meals on Wheels in need of volunteer drivers
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