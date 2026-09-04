‘Wild West’: Teachers, experts call for unified policies to address AI in classrooms

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Teachers and technology experts say the fast pace of artificial intelligence development, combined with Ottawa’s aim to make the technology available for all Canadians, needs a consistent framework so students don’t fall behind.

Educators are grappling with how best to incorporate AI in their classrooms while fostering critical thinking and intellectual honesty.

It’s a challenge that has yielded mixed results.

Some schools have embraced digital-forward education, and others are struggling to keep up.

“There’s a lot of concerns around (AI), but there’s not a lot of policy that you’re seeing at the jurisdictional level, at school boards or at government,” said Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

“Sometimes it feels a little bit like the Wild West. It’s just sort of creating these things and trying to keep up with artificial intelligence because it changes so rapidly.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Sometimes it feels a little bit like the Wild West. It's just sort of creating these things and trying to keep up with artificial intelligence because it changes so rapidly."

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2:09 Alberta teachers meet in Calgary to discuss biggest issues faced in the classroom

Integrating AI in classrooms has largely been left up to school districts.

“It leads to less consistency across the education system when everybody’s doing their own thing,” said Michelle Carlos with the Pembina Trails School Division in Winnipeg.

It developed its own AI guidelines about two years ago, after waiting for guidance from governments that didn’t come.

It hasn’t opened up AI tools on student networks, but they are available for teachers.

The division recognizes students can use AI outside of school, so it encourages teachers to provide clear instructions on when AI should and shouldn’t be used for assignments.

“It can be a ‘thought partner’ but not a ‘work doer,'” said Carlos.

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Developing AI policy takes time and resources, she said. Schools are also asked to be innovative but balance the risks that may come with innovation.

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She supports developing national or provincial frameworks to help lead the work.

Tracy Schmidt, Manitoba’s education minister, said her department is currently developing guiding principles on AI to help schools make “thoughtful, ethical and safe decisions.”

In a survey of Canadian teachers in grades 6 to 12, conducted by Leger for the public policy think tank Fraser Institute, 49 per cent of respondents reported their school or school board provided training on using AI for lessons and other in-class material.

About 63 per cent said they had received no training on how to instruct students to use AI reasonably.

The online survey collected data from 756 teachers between November 2025 and January 2026. A margin of error cannot be assigned because respondents were not selected at random.

4:37 Surrey schools embracing use of AI

In British Columbia, the West Vancouver School District saw a need to develop guidelines.

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“We’re working on teaching kids about why that struggle with learning is important, and what goes on in your brain when your brain is learning, and then how can you use the AI as maybe a thinking partner,” said Cari Wilson, vice-principal of innovation and technology.

“(AI) has the potential to radically change education and how we educate people. I think there’s some really powerful, good things that AI can help us do. But I think we have to be really mindful as we’re working with it.”

A spokesperson for the B.C. government said districts determine their own policies to reflect the needs of their schools, but the province is looking to establish an advisory committee to explore AI integration in schools.

In Alberta, the government said it’s taking action to support responsible use of AI in schools. It has a three-year partnership with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute to develop a framework.

4:50 Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute to develop AI learning kits for Alberta schools

Both educators and experts stress that any policy, whether developed by a board or government, should leave room for individual needs.

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“School districts can’t just decide in a vacuum. They have to take into account the perspectives of parents and other community groups and other stakeholders,” said Shion Guta, an assistant professor in the faculty of information at the University of Toronto.

“At the end of the day, this is about educating the next generation reliably.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "At the end of the day, this is about educating the next generation reliably."

Some experts argue Ottawa has a role to play, especially as major tech companies embed themselves in schools with tools, software and devices.

“There’s room at the federal level to help regulate the types of educational products that are being released and sold in Canada,” said Adam Dubé, an associate professor and director for the faculty of education office of EdTech at McGill University.

5:22 A.I. in the Education System

Asked if the federal government might develop an AI framework for schools, a spokesperson with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said education falls under provincial jurisdiction.

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In June, Ottawa announced a $2.3-billion strategy to increase Canadians’ use of AI, including free AI training and legislation to tackle surveillance pricing and chatbot safety.

It references an AI competency curriculum for early childhood teachers facilitated by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, which annually trains 125,000 students in AI knowledge and skills.

About the same time, Ottawa also introduced its digital safety bill, proposing a ban on social media for children under 16 and a duty on the companies behind AI chatbots to act responsibly.

Teachers are curious about how a social media ban would roll out, but Dubé expects it hasn’t affected how schools are approaching this new school year.